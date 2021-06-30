Hyundai Motor India reaches 10 million car production milestone

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 06:20 pm

New production milestone for Hyundai in India

In a proud moment for Hyundai Motor India, 10 million cars have been manufactured at its factory near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 10 millionth vehicle was a Hyundai ALCAZAR that was rolled out of the production line in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The automaker has also announced that it has sold 1 million four-wheelers in India in about two years.

Official words

'The milestone shows Hyundai's commitment toward Make in India initiative'

The MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, S S Kim said, "This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai's commitment toward the Make in India initiative." "Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant."

Exteriors

The premium SUV is available in six shades

Talking about the all-new Hyundai ALCAZAR, it has a huge chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, triangular-shaped LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car is up for grabs in six shades, including Titan Gray, Starry Night, Phantom Black, and Taiga Brown.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two engines

Hyundai ALCAZAR is offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin has a 6/7-seater layout and a touchscreen console

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a Cognac Brown-colored 6/7-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, a smart panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety. The SUV also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in Prestige, Platinum, and Signature trims. It starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh for the Prestige (7-seater) petrol model and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh for the Signature Dual Tone AT (diesel) trim (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).