2021 Aprilia GPR250R sports bike launched in China: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 06:43 pm

Aprilia launches 2021 GPR250R motorcycle in China

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the 2021 version of its GPR250R motorbike in China. However, its Indian debut seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and is offered with a TFT instrument cluster and a 3-piece LED headlight. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an underbelly exhaust and a windscreen

The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R sits on a perimeter frame and has an RSV4-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and an underbelly exhaust. Fairing-integrated air vents, a raised transparent windscreen, and sporty graphics are also available. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a V-shaped taillamp, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 27hp, 250cc engine

The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 27.4hp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Safety

It is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Aprilia GPR250R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Aprilia GPR250R: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2021 Aprilia GPR250R carries a price tag of 26,800 Yuan (around Rs. 3.08 lakh). However, the Italian brand is unlikely to launch this sports bike in the Indian market.