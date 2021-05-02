2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 motorbikes unveiled
Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled the 2021 iterations of its RS 125 and Tuono 125 motorcycles.
As for the highlights, the bikes sport a refreshed design and pack a digital instrument console sourced from the SXR160 scooter. They draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
The bikes have a raised windshield
The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 have an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and sleek headlights.
The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. The RS 125 is differentiated from the Tuono by full fairings, clip-on handlebars, and a split-seat set-up.
It runs on a 15hp, 124cc engine
The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.2hp at 10,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Dual-channel ABS ensures better handling
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125: Availability
The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 have been unveiled in Italy and their pricing details will be announced soon. However, the two bikes are unlikely to make their way to India.