2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?
2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by
Somnath Chatterjee
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 11:34 am
2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Audi has been on a launching spree in India and a majority of these new cars are aimed at the performance end of the spectrum. On those lines, the new S5 Sportback claims to offer the best of luxury and scintillating performance. The sports sedan has been updated in many crucial areas and attempts to regain market share from its rivals. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The new model gets a bigger single-frame grille

The S5 Sportback (facelift) has received extensive updates to its styling and looks even better than the outgoing model. At the front, there is a bigger single-frame grille, a new bumper, and updated LED headlamps. The new 19-inch alloy wheels also look impressive and give the car a sportier stance. Overall, the facelifted model looks better than other sedans in its segment.

Interiors

The premium cabin focuses more on performance

Inside, the S5 Sportback's (facelift) cabin echoes the performance-focused sentiment conveyed by the exteriors. The biggest updates here are the new 'floating' touchscreen console and the fully digital driver's display. We particularly liked the Alcantara leather upholstery as it fits in perfectly with the personality of the car. In terms of space, the rear seats offer enough legroom but headroom is a bit tight.

Features

From 3-zone climate control to a 19-speaker sound system

Audi has packed in a lot of features into the S5 Sportback (facelift), including a 10.1-inch touchscreen console, 3-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. It offers powered front seats, ambient lighting, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a park assist feature. The sports sedan also gets an intuitive head-up display as optional.

Performance

Performance is impressive, thanks to the turbocharged V6 petrol engine

The S5 Sportback (facelift) is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 petrol engine which develops 354hp/500Nm. Standard is an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. As expected, the car feels quick and the overall performance is strong with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds. The shift quality is also impressive along with excellent high speed stability and agile handling.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

In India, the Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) is priced at Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The high price-tag is due to the fact that the S5 Sportback has been brought in via the expensive CBU import route. However, for its mix of style, performance, practicality and features, the S5 Sportback (facelift) is hard to fault. Overall, this is probably the most desirable sports sedan.

