2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed

Under the hood, the new-generation Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will offer a BS6-compliant 160.3cc air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that should generate around 17.2hp of maximum power and 14.6Nm of torque. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will be announced at the time of its launch in the second half of the year. However, it is expected to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).