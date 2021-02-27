Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed
2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 11:36 am
2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed

Bajaj Auto will launch the 2021 version of its NS160 sports bike in India later this year. In a new development, a test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted testing (via Rushlane), giving us a glimpse into its design elements.

The images reveal that it will come with significant cosmetic changes but no mechanical alteration.

Design

The bike will have a refreshed headlight cluster

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will sit on a perimeter frame and have a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with longer extensions, a new compact projector headlight, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust.

The bike will pack a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should weigh around 151kg.

Information

It will run on a 17hp, 160cc engine

Under the hood, the new-generation Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will offer a BS6-compliant 160.3cc air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that should generate around 17.2hp of maximum power and 14.6Nm of torque. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS, for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a Nitrox mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will be announced at the time of its launch in the second half of the year. However, it is expected to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

