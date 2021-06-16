Home / News / Auto News / Benelli 1200GT launched in China at around Rs. 11.5 lakh
Auto

Benelli 1200GT launched in China at around Rs. 11.5 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:35 am
Benelli 1200GT launched in China at around Rs. 11.5 lakh
Benelli launches 1200GT touring bike in China

Benelli has launched its 1200GT motorcycle in China. It is the company's first big-capacity touring bike since it was purchased by Qianjiang Group. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as front and rear cameras. It draws power from a 1,200cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a large windscreen and panniers

The 2021 Benelli 1200GT has an eye-catching look, featuring a large headlight cluster, auto-folding mirrors, and a muscular fuel tank. It also gets air vents on the sides, a raised transparent windscreen, high-set handlebars, a stepped-up seat, and panniers. The bike offers a 15-inch TFT instrument cluster, keyless ignition, as well as front and rear cameras. It rides on blacked-out wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 134hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2021 Benelli 1200GT draws power from a 1,200cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 134hp at 9,000rpm and 120Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The gearbox information is currently unavailable.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli 1200GT is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the touring bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

2021 Benelli 1200GT: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2021 Benelli 1200GT carries a price-tag of CNY 99,800 (approximately Rs. 11.43 lakh) and will go against the upcoming CFMoto 1250TR-G. However, there is no official word on the bike's arrival in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Toyota announces 'Buy Now, Pay Later' scheme for Urban Cruiser

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Like cashews? Here are some lesser-known health benefits

Lifestyle

Twitter, Facebook under regulatory scanner for hosting unregulated adoption activity

Business

Toyota announces 'Buy Now, Pay Later' scheme for Urban Cruiser

Auto

Vidya Balan dedicates 'Main Sherni' to 'all queens out there'

Entertainment

Jio introduces five prepaid plans without daily data limit

Business

Latest Auto News

Geely Vision Starburst concept is a love letter to cosmos

Auto

Honda recalls several bikes, scooters in India over faulty reflector

Auto

2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs. 18 lakh

Auto

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio revealed in patent images

Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2022 Maserati GranTurismo EV teased

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport cafe-racer bike launched in China

Auto

Benelli Dong electric scooter, with unique styling, launched in Indonesia

Auto

Benelli Leoncino 250 launched in Philippines; debut in India likely

Auto

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs. 16.4 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics