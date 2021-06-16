Benelli 1200GT launched in China at around Rs. 11.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:35 am

Benelli launches 1200GT touring bike in China

Benelli has launched its 1200GT motorcycle in China. It is the company's first big-capacity touring bike since it was purchased by Qianjiang Group. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as front and rear cameras. It draws power from a 1,200cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a large windscreen and panniers

The 2021 Benelli 1200GT has an eye-catching look, featuring a large headlight cluster, auto-folding mirrors, and a muscular fuel tank. It also gets air vents on the sides, a raised transparent windscreen, high-set handlebars, a stepped-up seat, and panniers. The bike offers a 15-inch TFT instrument cluster, keyless ignition, as well as front and rear cameras. It rides on blacked-out wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 134hp, 1,200cc engine

The 2021 Benelli 1200GT draws power from a 1,200cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 134hp at 9,000rpm and 120Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The gearbox information is currently unavailable.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli 1200GT is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the touring bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

2021 Benelli 1200GT: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2021 Benelli 1200GT carries a price-tag of CNY 99,800 (approximately Rs. 11.43 lakh) and will go against the upcoming CFMoto 1250TR-G. However, there is no official word on the bike's arrival in India.