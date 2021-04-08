2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched at Rs. 68 lakh

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has an eye-catching design, featuring a coupe-like roof, a muscular bonnet, a refreshed bumper, a large kidney grille, and LED headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Split LED taillights, twin trapezoidal exhausts, and a blacked-out diffuser are available on the rear end.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin
The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has a spacious cabin with electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 4-zone auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
It packs a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with BMW's connected car technology.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.
Engine
It is offered with a choice of three engines
The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT is offered with a choice of three BS6-compliant engines.
A 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 255hp/400Nm, a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that makes 188hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel unit that produces 261hp/620 Nm.
Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The sedan also offers five riding modes: Comfort, Sport, Comfort +, Eco Pro, and Adaptive.
Information
2021 BMW 6 Series GT: Pricing
In India, the 2021 BMW 6 Series starts at Rs. 67.9 lakh for the 630i M Sport model. The 620d Luxury Line trim costs Rs. 68.9 lakh and the range-topping 630d M Sport variant is priced at Rs. 77.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).