India-made 2021 BMW G 310 GS bike launched in Japan

Auto

German automaker BMW Motorrad's 2021 G 310 GS motorcycle, which is manufactured in India, has been launched in Japan.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with a digital instrument console as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Design

The bike is available in three colors

The 2021 BMW G 310 GS has an off-road-friendly look and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a pronounced beak, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks.

The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels.

It is offered in Rally, Plain Polar White, and '40 Years GS' colors.

Information

It is fueled by a 34hp, 312cc engine

The 2021 BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety

Inverted front forks handle suspension duties

For ensuring the rider's safety, the 2021 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 BMW G 310 GS: Pricing

In Japan, the 2021 BMW G 310 GS adventure touring motorcycle carries a price-tag of ¥708,000 (approximately Rs. 4.78 lakh). For comparison, in India, the bike sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

