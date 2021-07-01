Home / News / Auto News / BMW M5 Competition (facelift) launched at Rs. 1.62 crore
BMW M5 Competition (facelift) launched at Rs. 1.62 crore

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 06:25 pm
BMW M5 Competition (facelift) launched at Rs. 1.62 crore
Performance-oriented BMW M5 Competition (facelift) arrives in India

German automaker BMW has launched the facelifted version of its M5 Competition in India. Priced at Rs. 1.62 crore, the performance-centric sedan arrives as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. It offers customizable leather upholstery, a 616hp, turbo-twin V8 engine, M-specific Suspension, a head-up display, and a BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D Navigation support. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has laser headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs

The BMW M5 Competition (facelift) has redesigned bumpers, a gloss black kidney grille, and quad exhaust pipes. It sports laser headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs on the front and smoked LED taillights along with a gloss black spoiler at the rear end. The sedan is flanked by blacked-out ORVM caps as well as B-pillars, and rides on 20-inch M-light alloy wheels.

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds

The 2021 BMW M5 Competition packs a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 616hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Inside, it has a 12.3-inch infotainment system

The facelifted 2021 BMW M5 Competition features a spacious cabin with customizable leather upholstery, ambient lighting, M-Multifunction seats, a panoramic sunroof, and 4-zone automatic climate control. It has a fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car has six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with brake assist.

2021 BMW M5 Competition: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW M5 Competition (facelift) is priced at Rs. 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). It is available for bookings via the official website. Customers will also receive a complimentary membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club.

