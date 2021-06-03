Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021
Ducati India will launch the 2021 iteration of its Monster sports bike in the country by the end of Q3 or the start of Q4 this year. To recall, the motorcycle was unveiled in December last year. It has a sporty look and comes with several high-tech features. It runs on a 937cc, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

The 2021 Ducati Monster sits on an aluminium frame and features a muscular fuel tank, upswept dual exhausts, an oval-shaped headlight, and sweeping turn indicators beneath the fuel tank covers. It also houses a 4.3-inch TFT screen, all-LED lights, and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 188kg.

The 2021 Ducati Monster is fueled by a 937cc Testastretta, 11-degree, V-twin engine that is tuned to produce 110hp of power at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Touring. Suspension duties are taken care of by non-adjustable 43mm upside-down forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The India pricing details of the 2021 Ducati Monster will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. For reference, in the UK, it carries a price-tag of £10,295 (around Rs. 10.65 lakh).

