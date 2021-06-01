Home / News / Auto News / Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally
Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally

Harshita Malik
Jun 01, 2021
Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 crosses 5,000 units sales mark

Italian automaker Ducati has sold over 5,000 units of its 2021 Multistrada V4 adventure tourer in the global markets since its launch last November. The celebratory 5,000th unit is a V4 S Sport variant. It has been delivered to the proud customer along with a personal letter certifying the serial number and a sculptural reproduction of the Multistrada V4. Here are more details.

Design

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is offered in three variants: the vanilla V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a transparent windscreen. The two-wheeler packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a 22-liter fuel capacity.

Information

The bike runs on a 168hp, 1,158cc motor

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is fueled by a 1,158cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 168hp of power at 10,000rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, adaptive cruise control, and traction control. Suspension duties on the V4 model are taken care of by inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock, whereas the V4 S and V4 S Sport get a Ducati Skyhook Suspension setup.

Information

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 starts at $19,995 (roughly Rs. 14.5 lakh). The adventure tourer is expected to be launched in India later this year.

