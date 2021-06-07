Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh
Ducati launches BS6-compliant Panigale V4 bike in India

Italian automaker Ducati has launched its 2021 Panigale V4 sports bike in India. It is offered in two variants: standard and S. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is available with several electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, 90-degree, V4 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 5.0-inch digital instrument console, rider-only seat

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 has a fully-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a single-sided swingarm, an underbelly exhaust, and fairing-mounted aerodynamic winglets. The bike packs a 5.0-inch digital instrument console, LED headlights, and rides on cast-alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the S variant has forged aluminium wheels and weighs 195kg, which is 3kg lower than the standard model.

Information

It runs on a 211hp, 1,103cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, 90-degree, V4, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 211hp at 13,000rpm and 124Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS, launch control, slide control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and traction control system. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by manually-adjustable Showa front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock. The S variant gets electronically adjustable shock absorbers from Ohlins.

Information

2021 Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing

In India, the prices of the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 start at Rs. 23.50 lakh for the standard model and go up to Rs. 28.40 lakh for the S variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It takes on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and BMW S 1000 RR.

