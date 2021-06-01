Home / News / Auto News / BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon
Auto

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 04:09 pm
BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon
Ducati teases 2021 Panigale V4 superbike in India, launch imminent

Ducati India is expected to launch the 2021 iteration of its Panigale V4 bike later this month. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the two-wheeler, revealing that it is 'coming soon.' Separately, some dealerships in the country have reportedly commenced pre-bookings for the BS6-ready Panigale V4 against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The vehicle has a sporty design

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 sits on an aluminium-alloy frame and features an aggressive-looking fully faired body, a single seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a transparent raised windscreen. It also packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 5.0-inch TFT display, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires. In India, the bike will be offered in standard V4 and V4 S variants.

Information

It runs on a 208hp, 1,103cc engine

The Ducati Panigale V4 is fueled by a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 motor which produces 208hp of power and 124Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Ducati Panigale is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, launch control, slide control, bi-directional quick-shifter, and engine brake control. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 43mm fully adjustable fork on the front and Sachs single-sided swingarm on the rear.

Information

Ducati Panigale V4: India pricing

The official pricing details of the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 in India will be announced at the time of its launch in the country, which could happen later this month. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper

Latest News

'Sex Education' Season 3 reportedly coming to Netflix in October?

Entertainment

CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

India

Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone

Science

Beyonce's iconic song 'Best Thing I Never Had' turns 10

Entertainment

Netflix to buy streaming rights of documentary drama on Salim-Javed?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, with a 550km of range, unveiled

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin debuts with a 1,200cc motor

Auto

Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper

Auto

New-generation Toyota Land Cruiser teased; to debut on June 9

Auto

BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally

Auto

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Auto

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 officially listed in India

Auto