2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 03:26 pm
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India

Italian automaker Ducati has launched the 2021 iteration of its Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in India. It is offered in a Streetfighter V4 S variant as well. As for the highlights, the naked roadster has an aggressive design and comes with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,103cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The bike comes in two color options

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has a muscular fuel tank, split seats, aerodynamic winglets, an underbelly exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. It packs a fully digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. The V4 S variant gets an Ohlins steering damper as well. The bike is available in two shades: Dark Stealth and Ducati Red.

Information

It runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 draws power from a Ducati Panigale V4-sourced 1,103cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 205hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter, slipper, and an assist clutch.

Safety

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has Ohlins NIX30 front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the standard model are taken care of by Showa BPF front forks and Sachs mono-shock at the rear. The S variant gets electronically-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks and Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4: Price

In India, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 starts at Rs. 19.99 lakh for the standard model. The S variant is priced at Rs. 22.99 lakh and the Dark Stealth color option costs Rs. 23.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

