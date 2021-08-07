Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Ducati XDiavel motorbike to be launched in India soon
2021 Ducati XDiavel motorbike to be launched in India soon

Launch timeline of 2021 Ducati XDiavel bike revealed

Italian automaker Ducati has announced that it will launch its 2021 XDiavel motorbike in India soon. Globally, it is offered in three trims: S, Black Star, and Dark. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an imposing look and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,262cc, L-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike offers all-LED lighting and a digital instrument console

Ducati XDiavel has a muscular fuel tank, twin-tip exhaust, rider-only saddle, forward-set footpegs, full-LED lighting, and digital instrument console. The S model sports silver highlights on the wheels, while the Dark variant gets matte black paintwork which adds to the stealthy look. Finally, the Black Star trim has black and silver paint with a red stripe and a suede seat cover with red stitching.

It is fueled by a 160hp, 1,262cc engine

In India, the 2021 Ducati XDiavel will draw power from a 1,262cc, L-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 160hp and a peak torque of 127Nm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati XDiavel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and Ducati Power launch for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a single shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear.

Ducati XDiavel: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati XDiavel is expected to carry a premium over the Diavel 1260 which comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be up for grabs from the end of this month.

