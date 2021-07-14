Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine
Auto

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 12:13 pm
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched at around Rs. 11.2 lakh

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has launched the 2021 Sportster S model. It carries a price-tag of $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and will reach dealerships later this year. The premium sports tourer offers a mighty Revolution Max 1250T engine, a TFT display, an all-LED lighting setup, and a bevy of electronic riding aids, including cruise control and traction control. Here are more details.

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a fuel capacity of 11.8-liter

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S features a naked design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, high-mounted dual exhausts, a wide handlebar, and a rectangular headlight. It also houses a 4.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The vehicle is offered in Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed Pearl White color variants.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution Max 1250T engine that is tuned to make 121hp of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and three riding modes- Sport, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is priced at $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and is slated to reach showrooms later this year. As of now, there is no official word on the arrival of the bike in India.

