Home / News / Auto News / Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity
Auto

Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 05:51 pm
Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity
2021 Hero Glamour 125 officially teased

Hero MotoCorp is working on an updated Glamour 125 motorbike for the Indian market. The company has been releasing teasers for the vehicle, offering us a glimpse into its highlights. The 2021 Hero Glamour 125 will come with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, a few design changes, and minor mechanical tweaks. It will run on a BS6-compliant 124.7cc engine. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

It will offer turn-by-turn navigation

The new Hero Glamour 125 will feature a glossy black paint scheme with a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will also sport an LED headlamp, an H-shaped DRL, and a digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity, call alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. There will also be a gear position indicator and service reminder feature.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The upcoming Hero Glamour 125 will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 10.7hp of power at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor will come linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There will be telescopic forks on the front

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Hero Glamour 125 will be equipped with disc or drum brakes on both the wheels. It is not clear if the two-wheeler will get ABS or CBS. Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Hero Glamour 125: Pricing

The official pricing details of the 2021 Hero Glamour will be announced at the time of its launch, which could take place in the coming days. For reference, the current model starts at Rs. 74,900 (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

Latest News

What are the upcoming projects of 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page?

Entertainment

Punjab Congress worker leaves behind note for Sidhu before suicide

Politics

Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Sports

Here's why Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over 'Black Widow'

Entertainment

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September: Details here

Sports

Latest Auto News

BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Auto

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 debuts at Rs. 72,250

Auto

Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000

Auto

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Hero MotoCorp News

Design and specifications of Hero Glamour Xtec bike leaked

Auto

Hero MotoCorp joins hands with Gogoro to launch electric two-wheelers

Auto

Hero MotoCorp temporarily halts manufacturing due to rising COVID-19 cases

Business

Hero Destini 125 scooter gets Hero Connect facility in India

Auto

Hero launches its most affordable bike at Rs. 49,400

Auto
Trending Topics