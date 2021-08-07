Design and features of the 2021 Honda Amaze sedan revealed

Japanese automaker Honda will launch its 2021 Amaze sedan in India on August 18 and its bookings are already open. In the latest development, cosmetic updates and new features of the upcoming vehicle have been revealed. It will have automatic LED projector headlights, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and front map lamps among others. Two BS6-compliant engine options will be available. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have C-shaped taillamps and 15-inch wheels

The 2021 Honda Amaze will have a sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, revised fog lamp housing on the bumper with chrome garnishes, and automatic LED projector headlights with integrated DRLs. It will be flanked by ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and 15-inch dual-tone, diamond-cut alloy wheels. C-shaped LED taillamps and reflectors on the bumper will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be offered with two engine options

The 2021 Honda Amaze will run on a 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 90hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill offered in two tunes: 100hp/200Nm and 80hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Pollen filter and a rear-view camera will be offered

The 2021 Honda Amaze will have a black and beige-colored 5-seater cabin, featuring a leather surround for the gear lever, silver accents on the steering wheel and dashboard, dust and pollen filter, as well as beige seat fabrics. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and rivals

The 2021 Honda Amaze should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai AURA, and Tata Tigor.