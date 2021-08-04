Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open
Auto

2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 02:35 pm
2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open
Honda announces launch date of facelifted Amaze sedan in India

Honda has announced that its facelifted Amaze sedan will be launched in India on August 18. It can be pre-booked via dealerships on payment of Rs. 21,000 or through the company's website for Rs. 5,000. The car is likely to sport cosmetic updates and offer new features. It should be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The sedan will offer LED projector headlights and redesigned wheels

The 2021 Honda Amaze is expected to have a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, refreshed bumpers, and new LED projector headlamps. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and redesigned wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information

It will be available with two engine options

The Honda Amaze (facelift) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/200Nm. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and a rear-view camera should be available

The 2021 Honda Amaze should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, parking sensors, fabric upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers. A touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also likely to be offered.

Information

Honda Amaze: Pricing and rivals

In India, the facelifted Honda Amaze is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 6.3 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai AURA.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh

Latest News

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Sports

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

After Suniel Shetty, 'Ashwatthama' makers might rope in Jaideep Ahlawat

Entertainment

England vs India, 1st Test: Root elects to bat first

Sports

Latest Auto News

Tata Tiago NRG launched in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh

Auto

Simple One electric scooter to be launched on August 15

Auto

BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

Auto

This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Auto

BMW 740Li M Sport Edition launched at Rs. 1.43 crore

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Auto

Honda NX200 to be launched in India next month

Auto

Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe

Auto

Honda Civic Hatchback teased; to be unveiled on June 23

Auto

Honda News

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze tipped to be launched by August 17

Auto

Honda CBF190TR motorbike gets Special Edition in China

Auto

Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed

Auto
Trending Topics