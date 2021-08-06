Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships
Auto

Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 12:51 am
Ahead of launch, 2021 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships
Honda Amaze (facelift) enters into mass production

Honda is all set to launch its facelifted Amaze sedan in India on August 18. In the latest development, mass production of the car has been commenced at the company's Rajasthan plant and the vehicle has also started reaching dealerships in the country. The 2021 Honda Amaze is already up for pre-bookings via dealerships as well as the company's website. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It will offer LED headlights and a chrome grille

The Honda Amaze (facelift) will feature a sloping roofline, a chrome finished grille, redesigned bumpers, and new LED headlights. On the rear, there will be a shark fin antenna, a rear window defogger, and wrap-around taillights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,470mm.

Information

It will come with two BS6 engine options

The facelifted Honda Amaze will likely be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/200Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

An infotainment system and dual airbags are expected

The 2021 Honda Amaze should offer a spacious cabin with five seats, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, key-less entry, power windows, and automatic climate control. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle will provide dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

The facelifted Honda Amaze shall carry a premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It will debut on August 18 and can presently be pre-booked via dealerships as well as the official website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine maker Professor Sarah Gilbert honored with Barbie doll

World

Redmi Note 9 receives MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

Vivo Y53s tipped to debut in India on August 9

Technology

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Details here

Sports

#ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings

Sports

Latest Auto News

TVS increases the prices of its Apache line-up in India

Auto

Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with KIGER RXT (O) variant

Auto

These Honda cars have become costlier in India

Auto

Meet Azani, India's first fully-electric hypercar

Auto

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition SUV launched

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Honda Amaze tipped to be launched by August 17

Auto

2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed

Auto

New-generation Honda Civic revealed in official image

Auto

2022 Honda Civic appears in live images, design features revealed

Auto

Honda News

Honda launches entry-level U-Go e-scooter in China

Auto

Honda CB400F, with a 399cc parallel-twin engine, launched in China

Auto

2021 Honda Amaze to debut on August 18; pre-bookings open

Auto

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto
Trending Topics