Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV (diesel automatic) review: Should you buy it?

Recently, we drove the Hyundai ALCAZAR in its flagship petrol automatic form and were impressed by its overall performance, handling, and the smooth automatic gearbox. However, for those looking for a more fuel-efficient option, the diesel version makes more sense. The ALCAZAR (diesel) comes with a 1.5-liter unit but promises similar performance to rivals thanks to its lower weight. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The styling of the car is quite balanced

There is plenty to like about the design of the ALCAZAR as the styling threads a different path from the CRETA. It is longer, wider and more premium looking with distinctive design details like the bigger cascading grille, all round cladding, wrap-around taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The design seems aesthetically pleasing and quite balanced while having the necessary road presence.

Interiors

Quality of materials used set a new class benchmark

The interiors are plush and come with a dual-tone brown and black color scheme while the quality of materials used set a new class benchmark. There is perforated leather used on the steering wheel which looks quite premium. New to the ALCAZAR is the multi-display digital instrument cluster with configurable screens. We tested the 6-seater variant and it comes with comfortable individual captain seats.

Features

From 64-color ambient lighting to a 360-degree-view camera

The ALCAZAR (diesel) comes fully loaded with features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a blind-spot monitor, wireless charging, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. It also gets a Bose sound system, a 360-degree-view camera, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier, and a wireless charging pad along with retractable cup holders/tables for the second row.

Performance

Performance of the diesel engine is satisfactory

The ALCAZAR (diesel) comes with a 1.5-liter motor which develops 115hp/250Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard while a 6-speed torque converter automatic is optional. We drove the automatic version, and were impressed by the smoothness of the gearbox along with the refinement of the engine at low speeds. Performance is satisfactory along with a linear power delivery.

Ride quality

The car is easy to drive and feels comfortable

One of the key strengths of the ALCAZAR is its easy-to-drive nature while the 200mm ground clearance gives it enough capability to withstand mild off-roading. The ride quality of the ALCAZAR (diesel) is comfortable enough and its high-speed stability is impressive. It feels less intimidating to drive in the city than its rivals. In terms of fuel economy, expect around 15km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The top-end diesel ALCAZAR as tested here costs Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in 6-seater form and it is only Rs. 15,000 more than the equivalent petrol automatic. Hence, as a more fuel efficient option, the ALCAZAR (diesel) gets our vote since it is vastly cheaper to run than the petrol and also more efficient than its rivals. Overall, the ALCAZAR (diesel) is highly recommended.