Ahead of launch, 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR revealed: A bigger Creta?

The 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel unit that generates 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it is likely to start at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).