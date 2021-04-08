Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR revealed: A bigger Creta?
Prior to its launch in India, the 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR has been revealed in full glory. The three-row SUV shares its platform and a few design elements with the 5-seater Creta, including the front fenders, bonnet, and the doors.

However, the ALCAZAR has a longer wheelbase to accommodate more passengers, a new grille, and some other unique design features.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a sporty grille with diamond-studded pattern

The 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR has an updated grille with diamond-studded pattern, a flat roof, tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs, revised wrap-around taillights, extended rear overhangs, and a faux brushed aluminium skid plate.

It is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.

The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is 150mm more than the Creta.

Information

It will be available with two engine options

The 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel unit that generates 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It offers a spacious and practical cabin

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater cabin, wherein the second-row seats (captain or bench) feature a one-touch tumble mechanism and sliding function.

The rear seats get a reclining function and can be folded down to provide more boot space.

It will offer wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it is likely to start at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

