2021 Hyundai Aura's prices increased; some features added and removed

Auto

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 05:00 pm
South Korean automaker Hyundai has reportedly announced a price-hike for its 2021 Aura sedan in India.

All the variants of the car have become costlier by Rs. 4,240 and the new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

Alongside the price-adjustment, the company has also updated the model by adding some new features and removing a few existing ones.

Here are more details.

List of the features added and removed

The Hyundai Aura now sports a new rear wing spoiler and gunmetal finish on the wheels. The base E trim gets a 13-inch spare wheel as well. Alongside these updates, the company has removed the Arkamys audio system.

The Aura has a wheelbase of 2,450mm

The Hyundai Aura offers a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, a blacked-out radiator grille, a wide air dam, a rear spoiler, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.

On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, the car is 3,995mm long. It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a boot space of 402-liter.

The car is available with three engine options

Hyundai Aura is available with three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 82hp/114Nm, a 1.2-liter diesel motor that delivers 74hp/190Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 99hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Dual airbags and a rear-view camera are provided for safety

The Hyundai Aura has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a keyless entry.

It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For the safety of the passengers, there are twin airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

2021 Hyundai Aura: Updated prices

Following the latest price-revision, the Hyundai Aura now costs Rs. 5.96 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 9.34 lakh for the top-end SX+ (automatic) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

