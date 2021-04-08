2021 Hyundai Aura's prices increased; some features added and removed

The Hyundai Aura now sports a new rear wing spoiler and gunmetal finish on the wheels. The base E trim gets a 13-inch spare wheel as well. Alongside these updates, the company has removed the Arkamys audio system.
Hyundai Aura is available with three engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 82hp/114Nm, a 1.2-liter diesel motor that delivers 74hp/190Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 99hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.
Following the latest price-revision, the Hyundai Aura now costs Rs. 5.96 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 9.34 lakh for the top-end SX+ (automatic) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).