Hyundai AURA, with visual updates and new features, goes official

Auto

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 11:26 am
Hyundai launches 2021 version of AURA compact sedan

South Korean automaker Hyundai has introduced the updated version of its AURA compact sedan in India. It costs Rs. 4,000 more than the outgoing model. As for the highlights, the car gets some visual upgrades as well as new features inside the cabin. It is offered with a choice of three BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

It has a new rear spoiler on the trunk lid

The 2021 Hyundai AURA has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 13-inch/14-inch wheels (depending on the trim). Wrap-around LED taillights, a new spoiler on the trunk lid, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end.

Hyundai AURA is offered with three engine options: a 1.2-liter diesel mill that makes 74hp/190Nm, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 82hp/114Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that delivers 99hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The 2021 Hyundai AURA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a new cooled glovebox, auto climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

In India, the 2021 Hyundai AURA starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh for the base E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 9.35 lakh for the range-topping SX+ AMT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

