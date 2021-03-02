2021 Hyundai BAYON, with sporty looks and multiple engines, revealed

Hyundai BAYON follows the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and has a sloping roofline, split headlights, a large blacked-out grille, and a silvered skid plate.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Raised arrow-shaped LED taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,180mm and a wheelbase of 2,580mm.
Interiors
It has a spacious tech-loaded cabin
The 2021 Hyundai BAYON has a spacious cabin with black or dual-tone gray cloth upholstery, LED ambient lighting, a wireless device charger, a Bose sound system, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags are also available.
Power
The crossover is available with two engine options
The 2021 Hyundai BAYON is available with multiple engine options, including a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 84hp, and a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol motor that generates 100hp. The latter, when clubbed with a mild-hybrid setup, churns out 120hp.
Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and an optional 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
Information
2021 Hyundai BAYON: Pricing and availability
The pricing details of the 2021 Hyundai BAYON are yet to be announced. However, in the UK, it will make its way to dealerships in June and should carry a starting price-tag of around £19,000 (approximately Rs. 19.50 lakh).