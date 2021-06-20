Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai introduces new CRETA SUV in Russia with cosmetic updates
Hyundai introduces new CRETA SUV in Russia with cosmetic updates

New Hyundai CRETA arrives in Russia with ALCAZAR-like exteriors

Hyundai has launched the second-generation model of its CRETA SUV in Russia with minor cosmetic tweaks over the India-specific model. However, it is not the facelifted CRETA which is likely to arrive in 2022. The Russian model features a different grille, revised front bumper and tailgate styling, as well as a slightly updated cabin. It will be offered in five trims. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a large hexagonal grille

A stop lamp is also housed within the spoiler

The new Hyundai CRETA features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-outlined hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, a split headlamp setup, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, black wheel arch cladding, and new alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, sharp creases, and revised taillights are present on the rear.

It will come with two petrol engine choices

The Russia-specific Hyundai CRETA will be available with two petrol engine options: a 1.6-liter and a 2.0-liter motor. However, their power figures are unknown. Transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system will also be available.

Interiors

Inside, the cabin gets a black and brown color scheme

The updated Hyundai CRETA offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a black and brown theme, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, power windows, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 7.0-inch multi-information display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

2021 Hyundai CRETA: Pricing and availability

The updated Hyundai CRETA will first go on sale in left-hand drive markets such as Russia and China, followed by others. Its pricing information is yet to be revealed. For reference, the current model in India starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

