2021 Hyundai Creta's E variant, with updated features, spotted

Auto

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 11, 2021, 07:02 pm
Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the 2021 iteration of its Creta SUV in India in the coming weeks. The new-generation Creta will get a host of updated features, depending upon the variants. In the latest development, the base E trim of the car has been spotted at a dealership, revealing that it will lack electrically adjustable indicator-mounted ORVMs. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

Turn-indicators will now be placed on the front fenders

The 2021 Hyundai Creta E will retain the design of the outgoing model, including a muscular bonnet, a cascading grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and adjustable projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, fender-mounted turn-indicators, manually adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch steel alloy wheels.

Information

The vehicle will be powered by a 113.42hp petrol engine

The 2021 Hyundai Creta's E variant will likely continue with the current engine, which is a 1.5-liter petrol unit delivering 113.42hp of maximum power and 144.15Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

It will offer dual airbags and rear parking sensors

The upcoming Hyundai Creta E will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, power windows on the front and rear, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors. It will also miss out on a luggage lamp and back pocket on the passenger seat. For safety, the SUV should provide dual airbags, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Hyundai Creta E: Pricing

At present, the pricing details of the 2021 Hyundai Creta E are unknown. It is likely to start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) - much like the existing model.

