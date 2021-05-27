Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Hyundai i20 v/s Volkswagen Polo TSI: Which is better?
Auto

2021 Hyundai i20 v/s Volkswagen Polo TSI: Which is better?

Written by
Somnath Chatterjee
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:55 am
2021 Hyundai i20 v/s Volkswagen Polo TSI: Which is better?

Turbocharged petrol engines are increasingly becoming the new norm for premium hatchbacks. These engines deliver performance as well as excellent fuel efficiency while being easier to drive. Currently, the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo are the most popular options in the hatchback segment as both appeal to the enthusiast with their turbocharged petrol variants. But which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

In this article
Exteriors

Both the cars feature a sporty design language

Both the Hyundai i20 as well as the Volkswagen Polo feature a sporty design language with crisp detailing and aggressive lines. Dimensions-wise, the i20 is much longer, wider and taller than its German rival. However, the Polo, with its timeless silhouette and classic hatchback styling, still looks good and manages to compete with the more extrovert and edgy i20.

Interiors

i20 has more space while Polo feels better built

Inside, the i20 immediately impresses with its bigger touchscreen and a more modern cabin design. The interiors of the Polo are a bit restrained but as far as build quality is concerned, it seems to have an edge over Hyundai's popular hatchback. That said, the i20 is more spacious with its longer wheelbase and bigger dimensions whereas the Polo feels a bit cramped.

Features

From connected car technology to cruise control

The new i20 has a host of equipment and features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and a tire pressure monitoring system. In comparison, the Polo misses out on some key features like a rear-view camera but has connected car technology, climate control, and cruise control.

Performance

They boast of a strong performance

Both the cars come with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 110hp/175Nm on the Polo and 120hp/172Nm in case of the i20. Gearbox options for the Polo include a manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic whereas the i20 comes with an iMT and a DCT transmission. In terms of driving experience, both the cars are quick with a strong power delivery.

Ride and handling

Both offer precise handling and good high speed stability

Both the i20 and Polo will leave you impressed with their high speed stability and handling. The Polo has a heavier steering with more feedback, while the i20 cruises effortlessly at high speeds. Talking about fuel economy, the i20 edges ahead with an official figure of 20.25km/l, while the Polo delivers 18.24km/l. However, in real-world conditions, those figures can vary a lot.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Volkswagen Polo (Rs. 6.9-9.9 lakh) is a lot cheaper than the Hyundai i20 (Rs. 8.8-11.3 lakh) but the latter does justify its price-tag with several new-age features and a roomier cabin. The Polo is the driver's choice with its sportier steering and handling characteristics whereas the i20 is the all-rounder with a bigger focus on cabin design, space, as well as driveability.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled

Latest News

OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Science

Antonio Conte parts ways with Serie A champions Inter Milan

Sports

Calls to recall Lakshadweep administrator grow; 8 in BJP resign

India

Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Business

Petrol price shoots past Rs. 100 a liter in Thane

Business

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, with a V10 engine, unveiled

Auto

This Chinese bike is a rip-off of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate found testing

Auto

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra from 'F&F' is up for auction

Auto

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's bookings open; deliveries begin from June

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Volkswagen Polo gets a new Comfortline TSI variant in India

Auto

Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Is it better than Hyundai i20?

Auto

2020 Hyundai i20 diesel review: The most efficient hatchback

Auto

2020 Hyundai i20 v/s Venue: Which one should you buy?

Auto