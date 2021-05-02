2021 Hyundai KONA N with a 280hp turbo-petrol engine revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 01:27 pm

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the new performance-oriented version of its KONA car, called the KONA N.

As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many new features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an 8-speed N DCT gearbox. However, it is unlikely to debut in India.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car rides on 19-inch forged alloy wheels

The 2021 Hyundai KONA N has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a blacked-out grille, color-coded bumpers, a prominent aero package, and a Sonic Blue paintwork.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero performance tires.

Wrap-around taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin

The KONA N has a cabin with Sonic Blue accents, N logos on the gear shift, hand brake, and door scuff, sport seats, a head-up display, and an N-exclusive sport steering wheel.

It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console which shows lap times and circuit maps in a video game-style when N or Sport mode is selected.

Power

Three performance modes are available

The 2021 Hyundai KONA N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an 8-speed N DCT gearbox and generates 280hp/392Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and clock a top speed of 240km/h.

The gearbox offers three performance modes: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. An electronically-controlled limited-slip differential (eLSD) is also available.

Information

2021 Hyundai KONA N: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Hyundai KONA N are yet to be revealed. However, it should sport a starting price tag of around $33,255 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh) and will take on Ford Puma ST in the international markets.