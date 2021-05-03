Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, with updated styling, goes official
Auto

2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, with updated styling, goes official

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:52 pm
2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, with updated styling, goes official

Nissan-owned Infiniti has introduced the Signature Edition of its Q50 luxury sedan in the US. It will go on sale this spring.

As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a darkened chrome grille

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a darkened chrome grille, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a wide air dam.

It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch aluminium-alloy wheels.

The car is available in four new shades: Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, and Midnight Black.

Information

It runs on a 300hp, 3.0-liter V6 engine

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and rear- or all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 300hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin

The Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition has a luxurious cabin with Black Open Pore wood trim, Saddle Brown-colored seats, a 16-speaker Bose sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses an InTouch dual touchscreen setup comprising an 8.0-inch screen on the top and a 7.0-inch unit below it. All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.

Information

2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition carries a starting price-tag of $48,200 (approximately Rs. 35.7 lakh) for the rear-wheel-drive variant and will go on sale in the spring.

