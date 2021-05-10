Home / News / Auto News / ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks launched in India
ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks launched in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 10, 2021, 02:23 pm
ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks launched in India

Japanese automaker ISUZU has launched the 2021 D-MAX pick-up truck in India. It is offered in two variants: Hi-Lander and V-Cross. As for the highlights, the vehicles have a heavy-duty look and come with many features. Under the hood, they draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 161hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Both the variants have a large grille and boxy stance

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross have a bulky front section, featuring a muscular bonnet, a large grille, and a wide air dam. The Hi-Lander variant is available with halogen headlights, black ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers. In comparison, the V-Cross offers bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, fog lights, roof rails, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The vehicles run on a 161hp, 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 161hp and a peak torque of 360Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hi-Lander lacks a touchscreen console

The Hi-Lander has a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, a power steering wheel, and chrome inserts. The V-Cross also has a similar cabin but with an added 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, both the variants have dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and rear parking sensors.

2021 ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross: Pricing

In India, the D-MAX Hi-Lander costs Rs. 16.98 lakh. The V-Cross starts at Rs. 19.98 lakh for the Z 2WD AT model and goes up to Rs. 24.49 lakh for the Z Prestige 4WD AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

