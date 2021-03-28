Interior details of BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross leaked: Details here

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates 135.8hp of power and 320Nm of torque when linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 150hp and 350Nm when mated to a 6-speed automatic unit.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India will be revealed at the launch event next month. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).