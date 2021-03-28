Home / News / Auto News / Interior details of BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross leaked: Details here
Interior details of BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross leaked: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Interior details of BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross leaked: Details here

Isuzu is expected to launch its BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up in India this April.

In the latest development, spy shots of the upcoming vehicle's interiors have surfaced online, revealing its key details.

As per the images, it will have the same features and equipment as the BS4 model such as auto climate control, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The truck will sport a chrome-finished grille

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sweptback LED headlights with DRLs.

It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and multi-spoke wheels.

As for the dimensions, the vehicle should have a length of 5,295mm, a wheelbase of 3,095mm, and a ground clearance of 225mm.

Information

It shall run on a 1.9-liter diesel engine

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates 135.8hp of power and 320Nm of torque when linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 150hp and 350Nm when mated to a 6-speed automatic unit.

Interiors

The vehicle will come with many safety options

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross should have a spacious cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.

It will pack a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for Bluetooth.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, and crash sensors should be available.

Information

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India will be revealed at the launch event next month. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

