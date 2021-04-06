2021 Jaguar F-PACE's bookings open; deliveries to start from May

In India, the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE will be offered with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel mill that makes 243hp of power and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that generates 330hp of power. The V6 unit shall deliver 390hp of power in the range-topping R-Dynamic S trim.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).