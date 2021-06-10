Home / News / Auto News / Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh
Auto

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 01:31 pm
Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh
Jaguar launches facelifted F-PACE SUV in India

Jaguar has launched the facelifted version of its F-PACE SUV in India. It is available in an R-Dynamic S trim for the first time. As for the highlights, the car has an updated look and a revamped cabin with new features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a new grille and redesigned bumpers

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE has a sloping roofline, a larger chrome-finished grille, quad-LED headlamps, and a redesigned bumper. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. I-PACE-inspired taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,874mm and a ground clearance of 171mm.

Information

There are two engine choices on offer

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE is available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 201hp/430Nm. Both the motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The car has a Meridian sound system and panoramic sunroof

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE has a 5-seater cabin with Mars Red and Siena Tan upholstery, 4-zone auto climate control with a built-in air filter, a Meridian sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and electrically reclining rear seats. It packs an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro curved touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and a 3D surround camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Jaguar F-PACE: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE is offered in a single R-Dynamic S trim, which carries a price-tag of Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the SUV goes against rivals such as the Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and Audi Q5.

