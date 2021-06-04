Home / News / Auto News / Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car
Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Kawasaki launches 2021 Ninja H2R track-only bike in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 version of its Ninja H2R bike in India. As for the highlights, the track-only model retains the styling of its predecessor and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 998cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, supercharged engine, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black paintwork

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R sits on a trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a rider-only saddle, aerodynamic winglets, a single-sided swingarm, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs an instrument cluster with a bank angle display and maximum bank angle recording facility. It weighs 216kg and is available in a single Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black shade.

Performance

It is fueled by a 306hp, 998cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R draws power from a 998cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, supercharged engine that generates a maximum power of 305.7hp (321.8hp with RAM Air) at 14,000rpm and 165Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper and assist clutch as well as a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety

It has a gas-charged rear mono-shock

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an Ohlins electronic steering damper and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF). Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins TTX36 gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R track-only bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 79.90 lakh. In comparison, the outgoing model was launched at Rs. 75.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

