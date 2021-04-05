Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 200hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 114Nm at 11,400rpm.
In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R carries a price-tag of Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with 2-years/30,000km standard warranty, while the optional K-Care pack provides additional coverage of 2-years/50,000km. At this price-point, it goes against Ducati Panigale V2 and Honda CBR1000RR-R.