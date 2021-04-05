Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India

In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R carries a price-tag of Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with 2-years/30,000km standard warranty, while the optional K-Care pack provides additional coverage of 2-years/50,000km. At this price-point, it goes against Ducati Panigale V2 and Honda CBR1000RR-R.