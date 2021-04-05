Home / News / Auto News / Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India
Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India

Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India

Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R bike, which was launched last month, have started in India. The first unit has been handed over to a customer in Delhi.

As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 998cc, in-line 4-cylinder engine.

Design

The bike has an all-LED setup for lighting

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits on an aluminium twin-spar chassis. It has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer alloy wheels.

It is offered in two shades: Flat Ebony Type 2 and Lime Green.

Information

It runs on a 200hp, 998cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 200hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 114Nm at 11,400rpm.

Safety

The vehicle comes with a Showa suspension setup

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes, launch control, electronic cruise control, ABS, traction control system, cornering management function, engine brake control, Öhlins electronic steering damper, as well as riding modes.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) and horizontal back-link unit with Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) on the rear end.

Information

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R carries a price-tag of Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with 2-years/30,000km standard warranty, while the optional K-Care pack provides additional coverage of 2-years/50,000km. At this price-point, it goes against Ducati Panigale V2 and Honda CBR1000RR-R.

