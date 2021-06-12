2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R arrives with new color schemes

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R goes official in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the latest iteration of its Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia. The quarter-liter sports bike starts at IDR 98,850,000 (roughly Rs. 5.09 lakh), and is available in Standard (non-ABS) and Special Edition (ABS) variants. The 2021 Ninja ZX-25R retains the design and features of the outgoing model, while offering new color schemes. It runs on a 250cc engine. Here's our roundup.

The vehicle tips the scales at 182kg

The new ZX-25R looks similar to the Ninja 400 motorcycle, featuring a fully-faired body, a split headlamp setup, a stepped-up seat, and a muscular fuel tank. It tips the scales at 182kg. The Standard variant is offered in a Metallic Spark Black color option, while the Special Edition is available in Lime Green/Pearl blizzard White, Metallic Graphene Steel Gray, and Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White.

A 51hp, 250cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R draws power from a 250cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 51hp of maximum power at 15,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 14,500rpm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

It is equipped with a bunch of enhanced safety features

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS (on Special Edition only), traction control, and power modes. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged, mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R: Pricing

In Indonesia, the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R carries a price-tag of IDR 98,850,000 (roughly Rs. 5.09 lakh) for the Standard variant, while the Special Edition costs IDR 116,000,000 (around Rs. 6 lakh).