Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R arrives with new color schemes
Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R arrives with new color schemes

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 03:00 pm
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R arrives with new color schemes
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R goes official in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the latest iteration of its Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia. The quarter-liter sports bike starts at IDR 98,850,000 (roughly Rs. 5.09 lakh), and is available in Standard (non-ABS) and Special Edition (ABS) variants. The 2021 Ninja ZX-25R retains the design and features of the outgoing model, while offering new color schemes. It runs on a 250cc engine. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The vehicle tips the scales at 182kg

The new ZX-25R looks similar to the Ninja 400 motorcycle, featuring a fully-faired body, a split headlamp setup, a stepped-up seat, and a muscular fuel tank. It tips the scales at 182kg. The Standard variant is offered in a Metallic Spark Black color option, while the Special Edition is available in Lime Green/Pearl blizzard White, Metallic Graphene Steel Gray, and Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White.

Information

A 51hp, 250cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R draws power from a 250cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 51hp of maximum power at 15,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 14,500rpm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety

It is equipped with a bunch of enhanced safety features

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS (on Special Edition only), traction control, and power modes. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged, mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R: Pricing

In Indonesia, the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R carries a price-tag of IDR 98,850,000 (roughly Rs. 5.09 lakh) for the Standard variant, while the Special Edition costs IDR 116,000,000 (around Rs. 6 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Latest News

COVID-19: DCGI gives approval for phase-2 clinical trials of Colchicine

India

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Science

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

SSR case: Former flatmate Siddharth Pithani seeks bail for wedding

Entertainment

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto

Latest Auto News

Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Auto

2022 Lexus NX debuts with new design and more features

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17

Auto

Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Auto

Kawasaki commences deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R bike in India

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R bike launched at Rs. 15 lakh

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Auto
Trending Topics