06 Jan 2021

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs. 11.20 lakh

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs. 11.20 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 Versys 1000 motorbike in India. It is offered in a single 'Candy Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black' color scheme.

As for the highlights, the adventure tourer has an adjustable windscreen, a large fuel tank, and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, inline-four engine.

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a bold look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a luggage rack at the rear, and an automatically adjustable windscreen.

The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 255kg and a 21-liter fuel tank.

Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 118.2hp and a peak torque of 102Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety and suspension

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control. It also offers two power modes and three riding modes.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

What about the pricing?

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.19 lakh in India. This makes it Rs. 20,000 costlier than the 2020 model, which was launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

