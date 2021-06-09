Home / News / Auto News / Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled
Auto

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:10 am
Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled
Kia unveils its 2021 Niro EV crossover

Kia Motors has unveiled the 2021 version of its Niro EV crossover. It is unlikely to be available in India. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with new technology as well as safety features. It is fueled by a 64kWh battery pack and promises a range of around 385km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a closed grille with a charging port

The Kia Niro EV has a muscular hood, a closed grille with a charging port on it, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark fin, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 201hp, electric powertrain

The Kia Niro EV draws power from a 64kWh battery and an electric motor. The combination develops a maximum power of 201hp and 395Nm of torque. The crossover delivers a range of around 385km on a single charge.

It has wireless Apple CarPlay and highway driving assist

The Kia Niro EV has a spacious cabin with remote start functionality, rear occupant alert, interior mood lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, leading vehicle departure alert, navigation-based smart cruise control, and highway driving assist are available.

Kia Niro EV: Pricing

In the US, the Kia Niro EV starts at $39,090 (roughly Rs. 28.5 lakh) for the EX model and goes up to $44,650 (around Rs. 32.5 lakh) for the EX Premium trim.

