2021 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 9.95 lakh

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has launched its updated Seltos SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 9.95 lakh.

The four-wheeler retains the design of the outgoing model while sporting the company's new logo and some additional features inside the cabin.

The company has also introduced a new GTX(O) Turbo trim which is only available with a manual gearbox.

In this article
Exteriors

The Seltos has a blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds,

The 2021 Kia Seltos is now offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX(O), and GTX+ variants.

It features an aggressive design, including a blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds, silvered skid plates, sleek headlamps, and the company's new logo on the bonnet.

On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and designer wheels.

Information

The SUV comes with three engine choices

The 2021 Kia Seltos is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 115hp, 1.5-liter petrol; a 140hp, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol; and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

It boasts of an 8.0-inch touchscreen console

The 2021 Kia Seltos offers an upmarket cabin with new fabric/leatherette upholstery (depending upon the variants), automatic climate control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an air purifier with 'virus and bacteria' protection.

It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for UVO connected car technology.

For safety, the vehicle has brake assist, hill-start assist control, and multiple airbags.

Information

2021 Kia Seltos: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Kia Seltos starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh for the base HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 17.65 lakh for the top-end GTX+ automatic model (both prices, ex-showroom).

