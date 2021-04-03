2021 Kia Seltos will not feature a panoramic sunroof: Report

The 2021 Seltos will have a full-LED lighting setup
The upcoming Kia Seltos will sport a blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and twin exhaust tips on the back.
For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, and LED fog lights.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Interiors
The Kia Seltos (facelift) shall offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a power steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control.
It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD will be available.
Engine
The SUV should be offered with three engine choices
At present, there is no information regarding the powertrain of the Kia Seltos (facelift).
For reference, the current-generation model is available with three engine options, including a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 113hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 138hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that makes 113hp/250Nm.
Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Information
2021 Kia Seltos: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Kia Seltos in India will be announced on April 27. However, it should carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).