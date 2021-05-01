Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh
Auto

2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 01, 2021, 02:33 pm
2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh

Alongside the updated Seltos SUV, Kia Motors has also launched the latest iteration of its Sonet model in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh.

The 2021 Sonet bears the company's new logo and boasts of an updated features list. Kia has also revised the line-up by discontinuing the HTK+ Turbo Petrol DCT and HTK+ Diesel AT variants.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The new Sonet retains the design of the outgoing model

The 2021 Kia Sonet looks identical to the outgoing model, featuring a chrome-surrounded blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, the company's new logo, silvered skid plates, and an integrated antenna.

For lighting, there are adjustable LED headlights, projector fog lamps, DRLs, and LED taillights.

On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors

The SUV offers a tech-forward cabin

The 2021 Kia Sonet sports an updated cabin with rear door sunshade curtains, a smart key with push-button start, and an electric sunroof that can be operated using voice commands.

It also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, there are multiple airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and brake assist.

Engine

It comes with three engine options

The 2021 Kia Sonet is available with three BS6-compliant engine options. These include a 1.5-liter diesel motor that comes in two states of tune: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 81hp/115Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that makes 117hp/172Nm.

Transmission choices include a 5/6-speed manual, automatic, iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

2021 Kia Sonet: Pricing

The 2021 Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh for the base HTE model and goes up to Rs. 13.25 lakh for the top-tier GTX+ automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?
Latest News
Premier League, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace: Records broken
Sports
'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' turns six: Celebrating the MCU favorite
Entertainment
Coronavirus: Delhi lockdown extended by one week, says CM Kejriwal
India
IPL 2021: MI make two changes, CSK remain unchanged
Sports
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Rohit elects to bowl first
Sports
Latest Auto News
2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed
Auto
2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?
Auto
2021 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 9.95 lakh
Auto
BMW 6 Series GT (facelift) review: Should you buy it?
Auto
This Suzuki concept is a love letter to superbikes, cars
Auto
Trending Topics