2021 Kia Sonet v/s Hyundai Venue: Which one is better?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 01:04 pm

The subcompact SUV segment in India has been dominated by the Korean duo of Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. They have managed to capture market share on the basis of their design, features, and technology. While being similar in many aspects, there are some differences between the Venue and Sonet that you should know about, before you pick one over the other.

Exteriors

They have a different design language

Although both the models have the same length, the Sonet is a bit taller and wider than the Venue. In terms of design, the Venue seems to be on the conservative side while the Sonet offers a more aggressive look. However, the subtle design of the Venue will appeal to many. They also offer 16-inch alloy wheels, cladding, skid plates, and roof-rails.

Interiors

Sonet has more features while the Venue offers more practicality

Inside, the Sonet immediately impresses with its bigger touchscreen and lighter colored cabin materials. There is also a sense of quality with the switchgear on offer. The Venue is sportier and gets a somber black cabin with an optional contrast stitching. The Sonet has an edge as far as the interior ambience is concerned while the Venue offers more storage space.

Features

From connected car technology to an electric sunroof

Both the vehicles have similar equipment levels including a touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, climate control, cruise control, a rear-view camera, and six airbags. They also offer paddle shifters with their turbo-petrol trims. However, a closer look reveals that the Sonet has extra features like front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, drive/traction modes, and a rear center armrest.

Comfort

The Venue has a more comfortable rear-seat

Both the SUVs offer similar space and do lag behind other rivals in terms of legroom and headroom. That said, the Venue has a slight edge here with a more comfortable rear-seat. The Sonet, with its rear center armrest, might be better suited for a chauffeur driven option. In terms of boot capacity, the Sonet wins again but the differences are minor.

Performance

They come with a range of engine options

The SUVs are available with a plethora of engine and gearbox options, including two petrol motors and one diesel unit. The only difference is that the Sonet offers a diesel automatic configuration while the Venue diesel comes with manual transmission only. On the road, the Venue feels a bit quicker with a lighter steering wheel whereas the Sonet offers a more compliant ride.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Hyundai Venue (Rs. 6.9-11.7 lakh) is slightly cheaper than the Kia Sonet (Rs. 6.8-13.4 lakh) but ultimately, it boils down to one's design preferences. The Venue is the more value for money option and the perfect upgrade from a hatchback. The Sonet is for those who seek a more premium experience matching a mid-sized SUV with all the new-age features.