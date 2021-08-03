Home / News / Auto News / New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures
New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:05 am
New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures
Prior to launch, KTM RC 125 and RC 200 leaked

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch its new-generation RC 125 and RC 200 motorbikes in India this month. In the latest development, images of the two motorcycles have leaked online, revealing their key design details. The pictures suggest that they will have larger fairings, new alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and updated color options. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes will have a halogen headlight and split-style seats

KTM RC 125 and RC 200 will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a tall windscreen, and lower-set handlebars. The bikes should pack a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. The former will be available in two shades: black with orange and white with orange, while the latter will be offered in white, orange, and orange with black colors.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The new KTM RC 125 will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 14.5hp/12Nm, while the RC 200 will run on a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled mill that generates 24.6hp/19.2Nm. Both the motors will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the new KTM RC 125 and RC 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will they cost?

The 2021 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 will carry a slight premium over their current-generation models which cost Rs. 1.8 lakh and Rs. 2.08 lakh, respectively. On a related note, the new-generation RC 390 is also in the works.

