2021 Land Rover Defender 90 goes on sale in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 04:09 pm

Jaguar Land Rover India has started selling the 2021 Defender 90 SUV in the country. The vehicle carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 76.57 lakh and is offered in three variants: Defender, X-Dynamic, and Defender X. To recall, the 3-door vehicle was launched in India last year. It looks similar to the 5-door Defender 110 but has a smaller wheelbase. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a boxy design and rides on 18-inch wheels

The 2021 Defender 90 features a boxy stance with a muscular bonnet bearing 'DEFENDER' lettering, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a shark fin antenna, and LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by heated and electrically-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out cladding, and 18-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car has a length of 4,583mm and a wheelbase of 2,587mm, which is 434mm shorter than that of Defender 110.

Information

There are three engine options on offer

The Land Rover Defender 90 is available with three engine choices, including a 2.0-liter petrol motor that produces 296hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter petrol mill that generates 394hp/550Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit that delivers 296hp/650Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system

The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 offers a spacious cabin with 8-way semi-powered front seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, it provides six airbags, wade sensing, a 360-degree-view camera, cruise control, and a Driver Condition Monitor. Land Rover is also offering four accessory packs for personalization, namely, Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban.

Information

2021 Land Rover Defender 90: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 starts at Rs. 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently up for grabs. The Defender, X-Dynamic, and Defender X variants are further available in S, SE, and HSE specification packs.