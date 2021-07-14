Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh
2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh

Harshita Malik
2021 Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs. 88 lakh
2021 Land Rover Discovery goes official in India

Land Rover has launched the 2021 iteration of its Discovery SUV in India with a price-tag of Rs. 88.06 lakh. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year with a bunch of cosmetic tweaks and a new Pivi Pro infotainment system inside the cabin. The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is offered with three BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports Matrix LED headlights and rides on 20-inch wheels

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery features an off-road-friendly design with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Matrix LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It gets a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a hands-free tailgate, and wrap-around LED taillamps on the rear section. The four-wheeler is available in Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic trims.

The car is offered with three engine options

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 2.0-liter petrol motor that makes 296hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter petrol mill that generates 355hp/500Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit that delivers 296hp/650Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox.

The cabin has 4-zone climate control and onboard W-Fi hotspot

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery provides an upscale 7-seater cabin with 4-zone climate control, onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, an air purifier, and Intelligent Seat Fold technology for configuring the seat layout using the central touchscreen. It also houses a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The off-roader packs eight airbags and boasts a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

2021 Land Rover Discovery: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic trims are further divided into S, SE, and HSE variants.

