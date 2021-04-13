Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed
2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed

Harshita Malik
Apr 13, 2021
2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed

Mahindra should launch the 2021 Scorpio SUV in India by the end of this year.

In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle's automatic version was spied testing on the roads, revealing key details about its interiors.

As per the pictures, it will have a conventional sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an upright infotainment panel, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will have a multi-slat grille

The 2021 Scorpio will exhibit a boxy design, featuring a large multi-slat grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a side-hinged tailgate, and a rear spoiler.

For lighting, dual pod projector headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, and new LED taillights, will be available.

On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, and 10-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

It will be offered with two turbocharged engine options

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.2-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will house a semi-digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a spacious 7/8-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

It should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

2021 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

