2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.2-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).