Prior to launch, interiors of 2021 Mahindra Scorpio SUV spied

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will run on a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that should generate around 140hp/319Nm. A 150hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Thar might be available as well. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).