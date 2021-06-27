Home / News / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped
Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:50 am
Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped
New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio up for pre-bookings in India

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to postpone the launch of its new-generation Celerio from July to September 2021. The delay in unveiling is said to be due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. A carandbike report also informed that some dealerships in India are already accepting pre-bookings for the car against a token amount of up to Rs. 11,000, depending on the dealership and the city.

Exteriors

The 2021 model will be larger than the outgoing one

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the HEARTECT platform and will feature a minimalist design with a muscular hood, a revised grille with a horizontal chrome slat, bug-like headlights, LED DRLs, and reworked LED taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by electrically adjustable ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the hatchback should be taller than the current-generation car.

A 67hp, 1.0-liter engine is expected to fuel the car

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio is rumored to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine which will generate 66.9hp of power and 90Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

There will be a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will likely offer a spacious cabin with refreshed seats, automatic climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It could also pack a multifunctional display and a 7.0-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be announced during its launch in September this year. It should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

