2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback previewed in spy images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 01:58 pm

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied; design details revealed

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India this month. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a honeycomb mesh grille, triangular-shaped headlamps, black alloy wheels, and contoured fog lamp surrounds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have indicator-mounted ORVMs and wrap-around taillights

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sport a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille with a chrome slat at its center, a new front bumper, and triangular headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/90Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 83hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and dual front airbags will be offered

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring new upholstery, a redesigned dashboard, an updated center console, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital MID and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Dual front airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).